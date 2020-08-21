Better Call Saul: Season Six; AMC Showrunner Talks About Connecting to Breaking Bad

Better Call Saul is getting ready for its sixth season, and this will connect the series to the timeline of Breaking Bad. Peter Gould spoke about the AMC series in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Better Call Saul is a prequel to the popular Breaking Bad, and it was only meant to go five seasons. Now, season six is on the way. Gould said the following about the connection of the two series:

“When I watched the show, I shift back and forth between perspectives. Most of the time, I’m just taking the show on its own terms and thinking about what Jimmy wants and what Kim wants and what Nacho wants and what Mike wants and what’s going on with them. But then every once in a while I step back and go, “Oh, well, I know where Mike ends up.” And that makes me very sad. It puts the whole drama into a different perspective. But I don’t think our show would exist without Breaking Bad. I don’t think that we would have thought of this without having Breaking Bad first. I like to think that Better Call Saul has done its own somewhat different thing with the materials that we have, but I don’t think anyone would have bought or made the show if we hadn’t done Breaking Bad first. So I think the shows are always going to be in relation to each other. And I think there’s a world where just Breaking Bad exists by itself, but I don’t think there’s any world where Better Call Saul exists just by itself. But having said that, I think it is playing a different tune. I think the characters feel different and it’s about, in some ways, very different things, although both of them do track moral descents. There’s no question.”

A premiere date for season six of Better Call Saul has not been announced.

