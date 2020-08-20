The Crown: Season Four; Netflix Sets Return Date for Royal Series (Video)

Menu

The Crown: Season Four; Netflix Sets Return Date for Royal Series

by Jessica Pena,

The Crown TV show on Netflix

(Netflix)

Her highness has returned! Netflix just announced the premiere date for season four of The Crown.

The British drama chronicles the personal and professional life of Queen Elizabeth II. The cast includes Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Jason Watkins, Erin Doherty, and Josh O’Connor.

Season four of The Crown premieres on Netflixon November 15th.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Crown? Are you excited for the new season?


