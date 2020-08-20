The Crown: Season Four; Netflix Sets Return Date for Royal Series (Video)

Her highness has returned! Netflix just announced the premiere date for season four of The Crown.

The British drama chronicles the personal and professional life of Queen Elizabeth II. The cast includes Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Jason Watkins, Erin Doherty, and Josh O’Connor.

Season four of The Crown premieres on Netflixon November 15th.

Take a sneak peek below:

The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020

