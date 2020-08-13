The Crown: Season Five; Jonathan Pryce Joins Netflix Series

Jonathan Pryce is coming to Netflix. Variety reports the Game of Thrones star has joined seasons five and six of The Crown.

The UK drama, which debuted its third season last November, chronicles the personal and professional life of Queen Elizabeth II. The season three cast includes Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Jason Watkins, Erin Doherty, and Josh O’Connor.

Pryce will play the older version of Prince Philip in the final two seasons of The Crown. The role has previously been played by Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies. Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for season four, but it is expected sometime later this year.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Crown? Are you excited for the upcoming seasons?