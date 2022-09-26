The Crown: Season Five Releases Date Set for Queen Elizabeth Series on Netflix

New episodes of The Crown are coming to Netflix later this fall. The streaming service has announced a premiere date for season five of the series, which is a dramatization of the British Royal Family. The fifth season will take place during the early to mid-1990s and include the tumultuous relationship between Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth, and Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West, and Elizabeth Debicki (above) also star in the upcoming season. Salim Daw will play Mohamed Al-Fayed, the businessman father of Dodi Fayed, Diana’s romantic partner. No details were revealed about season five, but episodes may cover Diana’s 1997 death.

The Crown debuts on Netflix on November 9th.

