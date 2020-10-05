Menu

The Crown: Season Four; Netflix Releases Photo of Princess Diana in Iconic Wedding Dress

by Regina Avalos,

The Crown TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

The Crown is getting ready for its fourth season on Netflix, and viewers are now getting their first look at the upcoming season with a peek at an iconic dress. Netflix released photos of their Princess Diana in her wedding gown.

Check out the Twitter post showing Princess Diana’s dress below.

Netflix also shared more photos teasing the series and its premiere date recently as well. The fourth season of The Crown will arrive on November 15.

Two more seasons of the royal drama are planned.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Crown on Netflix? Will you watch season four?


