The Crown: Season Four; Netflix Releases Photo of Princess Diana in Iconic Wedding Dress

The Crown is getting ready for its fourth season on Netflix, and viewers are now getting their first look at the upcoming season with a peek at an iconic dress. Netflix released photos of their Princess Diana in her wedding gown.

Check out the Twitter post showing Princess Diana’s dress below.

A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin. pic.twitter.com/iYXN66aFjh — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 3, 2020

Netflix also shared more photos teasing the series and its premiere date recently as well. The fourth season of The Crown will arrive on November 15.

Change is coming. 15th November. pic.twitter.com/MdRUGWxj6h — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 29, 2020

Two more seasons of the royal drama are planned.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Crown on Netflix? Will you watch season four?