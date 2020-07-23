Menu

The Crown: Season Five; Netflix Series Won’t Return for Quite Awhile

by Regina Avalos,

The Crown TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Fans of The Crown will have a bit of a wait after the new season airs. The series will not return with its fifth season until 2022. The series will resume production on its fifth season next June. This means season six will film in 2022 and air in 2023.

This type of long break is not uncommon for the series. The Netflix series had a similarly long break between the second and third seasons.

Fans still have season four ahead, so there is not a complete lack of new content ahead. Per Deadline, production wrapped on season four of The Crown before COVID-19 shut things down. The series will take viewers through 1990.

What do you think? Are you surprised by this long break? Are you excited for season four?


