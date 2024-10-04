Whitstable Pearl: Season Three Premiere Date and Trailer Released for Acorn TV Mystery Series

Whitstable Pearl’s return date has been set. Season three will arrive on Acorn TV later this month. The streaming service renewed the series for a third season in February. Six episodes were produced for the season.

Kerry Godliman, Frances Barber, Rohan Nedd, Robert Webb, and Emily Head star in the series inspired by Julie Wassmer’s novels. The series follows restaurant owner and new private detective Pearl Nolan as she investigates crimes in the small town of Whitstable.

Acorn TV revealed the following about season three of Whitstable Pearl:

“The third season see the Whitstable Pearl thriving along with Pearl’s detective side job. After a short hiatus, DCI Mike McGuire returns to Whitstable, reenergized and determined to make progress in his quest for self-healing. He and Pearl continue to make a formidable team as they work through various cases together – Pearl never needing Mike’s help as much as he needs hers! As cracks start to show in Pearl and Tom’s relationship, and Mike finally comes to terms with how his wife died, will Pearl and Mike finally acknowledge their deep feelings for one another?”

The trailer for season three of the detective series is below.

