Love, Death + Robots: Season Four Teaser, Photos, and Premiere Date Released by Netflix

Love, Death + Robots will return in May with its fourth season, and the first photos and a teaser have been released for the season to tease the premiere date.

Created by Tim Miller and David Fincher, the season will have 10 episodes. Netflix shared the following about season four:

“Dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats, string-puppet rock stars, it can only be Love, Death & Robots. The fourth volume, presented by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer), sees Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill) return as supervising director for ten startling shorts showcasing the series’ signature, award-winning style of bleeding-edge animation, horror, sci-fi and humor. Buckle up.”

According to Tudum, Miller said the following about the upcoming season, “I try to get a mix of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy, and we work with some really f***ing fantastic writers and artists.”

The season premieres on May 15th. The teaser and more photos for the season are below.

What do you think? Have you watched this Netflix animated series? Do you plan to watch season three?