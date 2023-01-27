The Recruit: Season Two; Netflix Renews Spy Comedy-Drama Series Starring Noah Centineo

The Recruit will be sticking around! Netflix has renewed the spy series from Alexi Hawley for a second season. Season one arrived on December 16th.

Starring Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, and Kaylah Zander, the series follows a rookie lawyer who works for the CIA. Season two will pick up from the season one ending cliffhanger.

Netflix revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“Netflix announced today it has renewed The Recruit for a second season that will pick up from last season’s cliffhanger ending that found Owen and Max captured with their lives endangered. The series hails from Entertainment One (eOne), Alexi Hawley, and Hypnotic starring Noah Centineo. From Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer Alexi Hawley, as told to Tudum.com: “I’m thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit. Seeing how invested our audience became in the show’s adventurous take on the spy world and Noah’s turn as Owen has been incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait to turn it all up to “11” in Season Two.” Centineo will return as Executive Producer and reprise his role as Owen Hendricks. As told to Tudum.com: “I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we are thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season. I’m looking forward to seeing what Alexi Hawley has in store for us all.” Hawley will return as Showrunner with Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis; Adam Ciralsky (P3 Media) and Charlie Ebersol also returning as Executive Producers. The Recruit debuted on December 16, 2022 and spent five weeks on the Netflix TV Global Top 10 (English), reaching the Top 10 in 88 countries. Season 1 Synopsis: The series centers around Owen Hendricks (Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA. The series also starred Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh.”

A premiere date for The Recruit season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this spy series on Netflix?