Unstable: Netflix Greenlights Comedy Series Starring Rob Lowe and Son John

Unstable has been ordered to series by Netflix. Starring Rob and John Lowe, the upcoming TV show is inspired by the father and son’s social media antics.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Netflix today ordered Unstable, a new scripted comedy series starring Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe. Unstable is co-created and executive produced by both Lowes and Victor Fresco. The series is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster. It is inspired by Rob and John Owen Lowe’s social media relationship, in which John Owen often humorously trolls his dad. Their posts often go viral and have been extensively covered in the media. “We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Head of Comedy. “The three of them – and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities – are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies.”

This series order may have fans wondering about Rob Lowe’s other job on 9-1-1: Lone Star. TV Line reports that this new series should not have an impact on Lowe’s role on the FOX drama. The series has not yet been renewed for a fourth season, but it is likely to return this fall.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Unstable on Netflix when it eventually debuts?