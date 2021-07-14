Animal Kingdom: Season Six? Has the TNT TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the TNT cable channel, Animal Kingdom stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Sohvi Rodriguez, Leila George, and Jon Beavers. The story revolves around the Cody crime family who has now lost its matriarch. In the fifth season, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Animal Kingdom averages a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 764,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 42% in the demo and down by 37% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Animal Kingdom stacks up against other TNT TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Animal Kingdom has been renewed for a sixth and final season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if TNT will cancel or renew Animal Kingdom. The cable channel has already renewed the crime drama for a sixth and final season. Could the show be revived someday? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Animal Kingdom cancellation or renewal news.



Are you glad that the Animal Kingdom TV show has been renewed for a sixth and final season? How would you feel if TNT had cancelled this TV series, instead?