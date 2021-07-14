Animal Kingdom: Season Five Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if the Animal Kingdom TV series will be cancelled by TNT this time around. The show’s already been renewed for a sixth and final season. Will it go out in a blaze of glory — with high ratings to match? Stay tuned.

A crime drama, Animal Kingdom stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Sohvi Rodriguez, Leila George, and Jon Beavers. The story revolves around the Cody crime family who has now lost its matriarch. In the fifth season, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of Animal Kingdom on TNT averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.21 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

What do you think? Do you like the Animal Kingdom TV series on TNT? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a sixth and final season?