Animal Kingdom: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Five on TNT?

by Telly Vulture

Animal Kingdom TV show on TNT: canceled or season 5? (release date); Vulture Watch

(TNT)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Animal Kingdom TV show on TNTIs Smurf still on top? Has the Animal Kingdom TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on TNT? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Animal Kingdom, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A TNT crime drama, Animal Kingdom stars Ellen Barkin as Smurf, head of the Cody crime family, with Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Sohvi Rodrigues. Emily Deschanel joins on a recurring basis a Angela, a recovering addict and former best friend of J’s (Cole) late mother. Season four kicks off with Smurf showing everyone she is in charge. This season also introduces new group of criminals, who have a surprising connection to the Codys. Guest stars include Gil Birmingham, Leila George, Grant Harvey, Jon Beavers, Lucca De Oliveira, and Rigo Sanchez.

 

Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Animal Kingdom averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.21 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 15% and 7%, respectively. Learn how Animal Kingdom stacks up against other TNT TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Animal Kingdom has been renewed for a sixth season. Season five will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will TNT cancel or renew Animal Kingdom for season five? This series remains one of TNT’s top-rated series so I think it will be renewed. Still, I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Animal Kingdom cancellation or renewal alerts.

1/15/2021 update: TNT has renewed the Animal Kingdom TV show for a sixth season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Animal Kingdom TV show has been renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if TNT had cancelled this TV series, instead?



