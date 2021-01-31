Network: TNT

Episodes: TBD (hour)

Seasons: Six

TV show dates: June 14, 2016 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Daniella Alonso, and Molly Gordon.

TV show description:

A gritty dramatic series, this TV show is inspired by the 2010 Australian movie of the same name. It revolves around a 17-year-old who moves in with relatives — a family clan of criminals.

Joshua “J” Cody (Finn Cole) moves in with his freewheeling relatives in their Southern California beach town after his mother dies of a heroin overdose. Thanks to the shielding of his mother, he hasn’t seen this family in over a decade. Surrounded by men (his uncles) for the first time in his life, J finds himself navigating through a new world of material abundance and male aggression as he learns to survive in this new reality — whilst finding his own moral compass.

Heading up the family is J’s grandmother, Janine “Smurf” Cody (Ellen Barkin). A seemingly legit businesswoman, Smurf is really the provocative matriarch of a close-knit crime family composed of her four grown sons. Unpredictable and manipulative, Smurf has a warped emotional hold over “her boys” that makes them fear and resent her — while still vying for her love and approval.

Adopted by Smurf when he was 12, Barry “Baz” Blackwell (Scott Speedman) is outwardly the most levelheaded of the Cody boys, Baz is Smurf’s right-hand man in the planning of the family’s armed robberies. He’s also Smurf’s frequent confidant. However, their criminal intimacy is threatened by Baz having a girlfriend, Catherine Ortiz (Daniella Alonso), and four-year-old daughter. Also, Smurf has a simmering concern that Baz may strike out on his own.

Mentally disturbed and fresh out of prison, Andrew “Pope” Cody (Shawn Hatosy) is the eldest and most volatile of the Cody boys. He’s also Baz’s best friend. While Smurf is happy to have him home, the other boys know what she’s secretly feeling — things would be so much easier if Pope were still locked up.

Smurf’s imposing and hyperactive middle son, Craig Cody (Ben Robson) is a fearless adrenaline junkie. He’s also a recreational drug user who’s not known for his ability to think through the consequences of his actions. Smurf often regards Craig as the easiest of her boys to control.

Troubled and suspicious, Deran Cody (Jake Weary) is the youngest son and the sharp-witted “baby” of the family. Deran has a chip on his shoulder from always having to prove himself among his brothers. J’s entry into the family threatens Deran’s place in the hierarchy for his mother’s affections.

Nicky Belmont (Molly Gordon) is J’s steady girlfriend. She’s in full-scale rebellion against her bourgeois upbringing and is drawn to the Codys for the sense of danger that surrounds them. J worries that Nicky might be in over her head.

J learns that the Codys make their livings through carefully planned armed robberies and other criminal activities. Smurf is an intense, beguiling and complicated matriarch who rules over “her boys” with a borderline incestuous love.

It turns out that joining Smurf’s family comes with more danger and excitement than J might be able to handle.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Animal Kingdom TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a seventh season?