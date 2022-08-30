The Conners: Season Five; Michael Fishman Departs ABC Comedy Series

The Conners is losing one of its original cast members. Per Deadline, Michael Fishman is departing the comedy. He has played the role of DJ Conner since he started on Roseanne as the younger Conner child. However, he has only appeared in 36 of the 71 episodes of The Conners.

The young actress who plays his daughter, Jayden Rey, is not exiting the series. She will remain a series regular. Earlier reports stated she would also depart the ABC comedy.

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jay R. Ferguson are returning as series regulars for season five of The Conners. Katey Sagal is also returning as a recurring guest as Louise – Dan’s second wife.

The Conners returns to ABC on September 21st.

What do you think? Are you surprised that Michael Fishman is departing The Conners?