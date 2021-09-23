The Conners: Season Five? Has the ABC Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will things get better for this Lanford family? Has The Conners TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Conners, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson. Guests in season four include Katey Sagal, Nat Faxon, Darien Sills-Evans, Patton Oswalt, Candice Bergen, Brian Austin Green, and Jason Alexander. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (Goodman) and his three adult children — Becky (Goranson), Darlene (Gilbert), and D.J. (Fishman) — as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Metcalf). Season four finds the Conner family continuing to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of The Conners averages a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.51 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s up by 5% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Conners stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 23, 2021, The Conners has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Conners for season five? The show has continued to be one of the network’s most-watched comedy series so, as long as the cast wants to continue, I think The Conners will be renewed for a fifth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Conners cancellation or renewal news.



The Conners Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Conners‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that The Conners TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?