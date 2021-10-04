Station 19: Season Six? Has the ABC Firefighter Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is this series on fire? Has the Station 19 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Station 19, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Station 19 TV show stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Stefania Spampinato, and Carlos Miranda. The TV series centers on the heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. From the captain to the newest recruit, they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The brave men and women are like family and together, they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Station 19 averages a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.04 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Station 19 stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 4, 2021, Station 19 has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Station 19 for season six? This show has been a very successful companion series for the network’s biggest series, Grey’s Anatomy. The demo ratings aren’t as good but Station 19 still performs quite well and I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Station 19 cancellation or renewal news.



Station 19 Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Station 19‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Station 19 TV show will be renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?