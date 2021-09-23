A Million Little Things: Season Five? Has the ABC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Can these friends stick together as life seems to pull them apart? Has the A Million Little Things TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of A Million Little Things, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Floriana Lima, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield with Stephanie Szostak recurring. Set in Boston, this series revolves around a tight-knit group of friends who are each feeling stuck in different aspects of their lives. Their worlds are rocked when one of them unexpectedly takes his own life and this horrific event serves as a wake-up call to the others. In season four, the group comes together once again in aspirational and uplifting ways as they help each other through life’s unpredictable curveballs. Friendship isn’t a big thing — it’s a million little things.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of A Million Little Things averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.09 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how A Million Little Things stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 23, 2021, A Million Little Things has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew A Million Little Things for season five? Though this drama has a devoted following, it’s never been a hit in the ratings easily could have been cancelled in the past. Given that it’s been around for four years and is well-established, I suspect that it will be renewed for a fifth season. Still, if the ABC programmers have a new drama that they believe would perform better, I wouldn’t be surprised to see A Million Little Things cancelled either. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on A Million Little Things cancellation or renewal news.



A Million Little Things Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow A Million Little Things‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the A Million Little Things TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?