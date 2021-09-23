A Million Little Things: Season Four Ratings

Though it has a devoted following, A Million Little Things has never been a hit in the ratings. ABC gave it a plum timeslot, behind Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday nights, and it did pretty well. The programmers then moved it back to Wednesdays and the ratings faded. Will this drama find more viewers this year? Will A Million Little Things be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

An extended family drama series, A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Floriana Lima, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield with Stephanie Szostak recurring. Set in Boston, this series revolves around a tight-knit group of friends who are each feeling stuck in different aspects of their lives. Their worlds are rocked when one of them unexpectedly takes his own life and this horrific event serves as a wake-up call to the others. In season four, the group comes together once again in aspirational and uplifting ways as they help each other through life’s unpredictable curveballs. Friendship isn’t a big thing — it’s a million little things.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/23 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of A Million Little Things on ABC averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.72 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



