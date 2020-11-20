A Million Little Things: Season Three Ratings

Last season, A Million Little Things was once again a middle-of-the-road performer in the ratings for ABC. Will the show’s rank improve this time around? Are medium ratings good enough to get A Million Little Things renewed for season four or, could this family drama be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Stephanie Szostak, Floriana Lima, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield. Set in Boston, this series revolves around a tight-knit group of friends who are each feeling stuck in different aspects of their lives. Their worlds are rocked when one of them unexpectedly takes his own life and this horrific event serves as a wake-up call to the others. In season three, the group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational. Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

11/20 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season two of A Million Little Things on ABC averaged a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.14 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

