Can this advocate and her allies help those in need? Has the Rebel TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Rebel, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Rebel TV show is inspired by the current life of activist Erin Brockovich and stars Katey Sagal, John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio, and Andy Garcia. Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal) is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant, and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Rebel averages a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.64 million viewers. Find out how Rebel stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 9, 2021, Rebel has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Rebel for season two? ABC could use some new drama series so I think the network will give this one every chance to succeed. They gave it a plum timeslot, behind their top-rated drama, Grey’s Anatomy, so I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Rebel cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Rebel TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?