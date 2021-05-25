Rebel: ABC Signature Boss Talks “Gut-Punch” Cancellation

Rebel is one of the more surprising cancellations of this television season. ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis is the latest to speak out about the cancellation of the drama series after only four episodes into its season. It appears cancelling the Katey Sagal series was just as hard from the side of the studio.

Davis said the following about the decision made by ABC to cancel the series, per Deadline:

“We love Krista Vernoff, we made this incredible deal with her. There’s no better showrunner in town — and a creator by the way — and we were gut-punched about Rebel. We hoped that was going to get more time to fully find the audience, and if you’re reading the blogs right now, people love that show. We’re still licking our wounds on that one.”

Sagal and others have also spoken out publicly about the cancellation of Rebel. There is still hope the series could find a new home.

What do you think? Are you hoping that Rebel finds a new home after its first season ends?