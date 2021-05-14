Rebel: Cancelled by ABC; No Season Two for Katey Sagal Drama Series

Annie Bello won’t get to fight for new causes in the 2021-22 television season. ABC has cancelled the Rebel TV series so there won’t be a second year.

A drama, the Rebel TV show is inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich today and stars Katey Sagal, John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio, and Andy Garcia. Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal) is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant, and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of Rebel averages a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.23 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

The cancellation doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The series follows Grey’s Anatomy on the schedule but performs poorly in the ratings and loses a lot of its lead-in audience. It’s one of the lowest-rated freshman series on the network this season.

