Rebel (2021)

Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 8, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Katey Sagal, John Corbett, James Lesure, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Andy Garcia, Lex Scott Davis, Kevin Zegers, and Sam Palladio.

TV show description:

A drama series that was created by Krista Vernoff, the Rebel TV show is inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich today.

Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal) is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant, and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

She works for attorney Julian Cruz (Garcia) and constantly urges him to take on the cases she’s passionate about.

Rebel is currently married to Gracy (Corbett) and they are the adopted parents of Ziggie (Barer), their teenage daughter, a former addict who works as an intern at Julian’s firm.

A corporate lawyer, Benji Ray (Lesure) is Rebel’s former husband and the father of their daughter. Luke (Palladio) is a young attorney at Benji’s firm. Benji’s sister is Lana (Jones), Rebel’s investigator and a former cop.

Benji and Rebel’s adult daughter is Cassidy (Davis). She overcame her time as a juvenile delinquent and is now an attorney who can be counted on to help her mother. Nate (Zegers) is Rebel’s eldest son and a gynecologist who’s afraid of commitment.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

