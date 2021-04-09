Rebel (2021): Season One Ratings

Katey Sagal has acted on numerous TV shows and has had an impressive track record. Many of her series have run for many years — Married with Children, 8 Simple Rules, Futurama, Sons of Anarchy — while others have lasted just a single season. How will this new ABC show perform in the ratings? Will Rebel be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the Rebel TV show is inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich today and stars Sagal, John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio, and Andy Garcia. Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal) is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant, and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

