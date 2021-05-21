Rebel, For Life, American Housewife, Mixed-ish: ABC Boss on Series Cancellations

ABC canceled four series last week, and now Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, is revealing the reasoning behind pulling the four shows – Rebel, For Life, American Housewife, and Mixed-ish.

Erwich said the following about the cancellation of the four shows, per Deadline:

“They are all unique shows who on their own specific timeline where they are creatively and with the audience. I can say that just because we are not ordering new seasons does not take anything away from the impact that these shows had creatively or how many fans they have on ABC. These are difficult business decisions but we are really proud of the runs that all of these shows had.”

As for Rebel, Erwich did speak about that series directly. The series was canceled after airing just four episodes. Katey Sagal, Erin Brockovich and Krista Vernoff all spoke out after the series was canceled. Erwich said the following about the still airing ABC series:

“Krista Vernoff is not just an amazing talent, she is a valued and beloved part of the Disney family. We gave Rebel a really considerable launch and a launch effort. It was a huge priority for us for midseason. One of the advantages of a stable schedule is, you can focus and platform new shows, which Rebel was a beneficiary of Unfortunately, it did not garner the audience that we needed it to do, so we had to make that decision.”

For Life is being shopped to other outlets, and the same could happen for Rebel.

What do you think? Do you wish ABC had kept these four shows for next season? Would you watch any of them on new homes if they were saved?