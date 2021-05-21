Immigrant: Hulu Orders Drama Series About Chippendales Founder

Immigrant is coming to Hulu. The drama series, about the founder of Chippendales, has received a straight-to-series order from the streaming service. Kumail Nanjiani will both executive produce and star in the series. A premiere date and additional casting will be announced at a later time.

Hulu revealed more about Immigrant in a press release.

“Hulu has picked up Immigrant straight-to-series. The 8-episode, limited series hails from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel and star/executive producer Kumail Nanjiani. Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (played by Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. The series is written by Robert Siegel and executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers and Emily V. Gordon as well as Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi who will also write on the series. 20th Television serves as the studio on the series.”

