Iron Mike: Hulu Orders Drama Series About Life of Mike Tyson

The life of Mike Tyson is coming soon to Hulu. The streaming service has ordered, Iron Mike, a drama based on the boxer’s life in and out of the ring. Eight episodes have been ordered for the series from the team behind I, Tonya.

Hulu revealed more about the new drama in a press release.

“Hulu has picked up 8-episode limited series Iron Mike. From the team behind I, Tonya, the series explores the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture – heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. From 20th Television and created by I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers, showrunner Karin Gist will executive produce with Claire Brown of The Gist Of It, along with the I, Tonya team of Rogers, director Craig Gillespie, Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, LuckyChap’s Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom and Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman.”

A premiere date for Iron Mike has not yet been set.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the Iron Mike TV series on Hulu?