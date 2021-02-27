Alaskan Bush People: Discovery Channel Special to Honor Billy Brown

Alaskan Bush People recently lost one of their own, and the Discovery Channel series plans to honor the man’s memory with a special tribute episode set to air on Sunday night. Billy Brown died earlier this month.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the special in a press release.

“Discovery Channel will honor the legacy of Billy Brown, beloved father, grandfather, husband and star of ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE who passed away suddenly earlier this month. The network will air a new special, The Legacy of Billy Brown on Sunday, February 28 at 8PM ET/PT to celebrate his remarkable life. Through never-before seen footage and interviews, Billy speaks to the bush legacy he was driven to establish, fueled by faith and his deep adoration for his family. His love of the forest and everything that lives there ran deep in him and he enjoyed spending time side by side with wildlife. He was a trailblazer whose dreams, and sense of adventure will remain alive through his family. The Wolfpack will also honor the life of their dear patriarch and role model in the special through exclusive new and never-before seen interviews from Ami, Bear, Bam, Gabe, Noah, Bird and Rain.”

