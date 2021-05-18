Menu

Rebel: Katey Sagal, Erin Brockovich and Others React to ABC Cancellation

by Regina Avalos,

Rebel TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(ABC/Raymond Liu)

Rebel is currently airing its season on ABC, but the network has already announced the show’s cancellation. Based on the life of Erin Brockovich, Katey Sagal stars in the drama series as Rebel, a woman who does what it takes to take down the bad guy. The Thursday night series also stars John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio, and Andy Garcia.

Sagal, Brockovich, and others involved with the series spoke out about the drama’s cancellation. Sagal said the following about the ABC series being cancelled.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katey Sagal (@kateysagal)

As for Brockovich, she spoke out to fans and told them to fight for Rebel to be picked up for a second season elsewhere.

Others sent out their reactions to social media as well. Check out tweets from Mary McDonnell and more below.

What do you think? Were you surprised by the cancellation of Rebel by ABC? Are you hoping the series is picked up by another network or streaming service?



