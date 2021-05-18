Rebel: Katey Sagal, Erin Brockovich and Others React to ABC Cancellation

Rebel is currently airing its season on ABC, but the network has already announced the show’s cancellation. Based on the life of Erin Brockovich, Katey Sagal stars in the drama series as Rebel, a woman who does what it takes to take down the bad guy. The Thursday night series also stars John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio, and Andy Garcia.

Sagal, Brockovich, and others involved with the series spoke out about the drama’s cancellation. Sagal said the following about the ABC series being cancelled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katey Sagal (@kateysagal)

As for Brockovich, she spoke out to fans and told them to fight for Rebel to be picked up for a second season elsewhere.

There’s an irony to a show by & for strong women who don’t quit, being canceled#Rebelabc isn’t going anywhere! She lives on in every one of the thousands who reached out this weekend & who continue to fight in their communities You’ll never cancel this movement, or our voices! — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) May 17, 2021

Others sent out their reactions to social media as well. Check out tweets from Mary McDonnell and more below.

@KateySagal (writers , this cast , directors , producers )brought to the world is there .It can never be https://t.co/RGtVWiixXF’s why we do what we do, the message .

From another lively brilliant show “Clear eyes .Full hearts. Can’t lose.” it’s an honor to do what we do. 💃🏻💃🏻😎 — Mary McDonnell (@MaryMcDonnell10) May 15, 2021

What do you think? Were you surprised by the cancellation of Rebel by ABC? Are you hoping the series is picked up by another network or streaming service?