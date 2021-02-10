Rebel: Four Actors Join Katey Sagal Series in Recurring Roles on ABC

Rebel is adding four recurring cast members ahead of the show’s premiere on ABC. Mary McDonnell, Adam Arkin, Matthew Glave, and Jalen Thomas Brooks are joining the upcoming drama that’s based on the life of advocate Erin Brockovich. Katey Sagal and Andy Garcia star in this series.

Deadline revealed more about the roles the new arrivals will play on the ABC series:

“McDonnell will play Helen. Inspired by Rebel, Helen doesn’t let her own illness define her as she and her daughter fight for their lives and for justice. Arkin, who also executive produces and directs the series, will play Mark Duncan, a silver fox, he is the CEO of the Stonemore Medical Corporation. He markets himself as an altruist and a philanthropist and strongly reflects Rebel’s assertion that his heart valve is doing harm. Glave will portray Woodrow Flynn, a beat cop who sometimes helps Rebel in her work; he was Rebel’s first husband and is Nate’s father. Brooks will play Sean, a sexy bad boy who is a member of Ziggie’s Narcotics Anonymous group, Sean is pretty obviously into her — even though they both know it’s a bad idea to date in the first year of recovery.”

Rebel will premiere on ABC following Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 on April 8th. Check out the new faces below.

