The Great: Season Two; First Look at Elle Fanning Released by Hulu

The Great is getting ready for its second season on Hulu, and Elle Fanning gave fans of the series a look at her character’s appearance in the upcoming season on her Instagram account. Season two of the historical dramedy will feature her character, Catherine the Great, becoming a mother.

Hulu revealed more about season two of The Great in a press release.

“The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. Season One is a fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter. Incorporating historical facts occasionally, the series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.”

Check out Fanning’s post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning)

A premiere date for season two of The Great has not yet been set.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Great on Hulu? Do you plan to watch season two?