The Great: Season Two Renewal for Hulu Historical Dramedy Series

The Great is sticking around. The dramedy has been renewed for a second season by Hulu. The first season premiered on May 15, and it was one of the top-performing original comedies for the streaming service.

Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow star in the series, which is a satirical look at the events surrounding the reign of Catherine the Great.

The Hulu series was created by Tony McNamara. A potential return date for The Great was not revealed.

