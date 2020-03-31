The Good Doctor: Season Four; Two Actors Leaving the ABC TV Series

Some big changes are coming to The Good Doctor. TVLine reports both Nicholas Gonzalez and Jasika Nicole are leaving the ABC TV show after season three.

Gonzalez plays Neil Melendez and Nicole plays Carly Lever on the medical drama, which focuses on Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. The cast also includes Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, and Paige Spara.

WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW!

If you watched the season three finale of The Good Doctor, you won’t be surprised as to why Nicholas Gonzalez is leaving. During the episode, his character died after a tragic accident. As for Jasika Nicole, the reason for her exit is a little more unclear. EP David Shore told TVLine that while Nicole won’t be returning as a series regular for season four, he “would love to see her on the show, but it will not be in the same capacity.”would love to see her on the show, but it will not be in the same capacity.”

And what can fans expect from season four of the ABC TV show? Shore told TVLine we will see Shaun in a different light:

I think we’re going to be putting him in more of a supervisory role in Season 4 and see how he rises to that challenge. And, of course, the relationship [between Shaun and Lea]. Exploring that, as we discussed earlier, will be a big part of it.”

What do you think? Do you watch The Good Doctor? Are you excited for season four?

