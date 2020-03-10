Menu

The Good Doctor: Season Three Viewer Votes

Published:

The Good Doctor TV show on ABC: Viewer Votes (canceled or renewed for season 4?)Is the third season of The Good Doctor TV show on ABC just what the doctor ordered? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Good Doctor is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the season three episodes of The Good Doctor here. *Status update below.

An ABC medical drama, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, and Jasika Nicole. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Claire Browne (Thomas), Dr. Neil Melendez (Gonzalez), Dr. Marcus Andrews (Harper), Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), and Dr. Carly Lever (Nicole), Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s former love interest and is now his friend and roommate.

What do you think? Which season three episodes of The Good Doctor TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should ABC cancel or renew The Good Doctor for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*Update: ABC has renewed The Good Doctor TV show for a fourth season.



JUDITH AMOS
Reader
JUDITH AMOS

I just adore this show. My granddaughter is autistic and it helps to see what others with autism have handled this terrible illness Freddie Highmore is to be deeply commended for the way he handles this spectrum of autism. There are so many types. He’s doing such a fantastic job of portraying this Dr. I was so surprised that he does such a great job with speaking with our English accent here too, since he is British. Wonderful program and a fabulous actor!

March 8, 2020
Stephanie
Reader
Stephanie

One of my favorite shows. It’s heart warming and realistic. A show a family can watch.
Love it and hope it stays on air for a long time.

February 27, 2020
bud
Reader
bud

The Good Doctor is the only show that is on my Must Watch list.

February 26, 2020
Mark Garmaise
Reader
Mark Garmaise

Good show . Should be continued .

February 25, 2020
Virginia K Bravo
Reader
Virginia K Bravo

I’ve watched this show since it first started & I absolutely love it! I love all the characters but love Dr. Murphy the best. Freddie Highmore makes the show without a doubt & I hope they don’t cancel the show! I look forward to watching this program every week.

February 14, 2020
Sheila Diane Finney
Reader
Sheila Diane Finney

Absolutely love this show I hope it doesn’t get canceled good show.

February 1, 2020
Rachel Ferguson
Reader
Rachel Ferguson

Absolutely love this series and all of the characters. I love it!

January 30, 2020
Irene Freeman
Reader
Irene Freeman

Love this series so much. I have a son with Aspergers. What I love about The Good Doctor is that it truly captures the social difficulties Asperger people have – as well as their intelligence and value. It is so much better than the Big Bang Theory, which is insultingly inaccurate.

January 28, 2020
