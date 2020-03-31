Frasier, Taxi, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: TV Casts Reunite Online for Charity

Reunions are happening! The casts of Frasier, Taxi, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt are all set to appear on Stars in the House. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt had their cast reunite on an episode that aired last week. The Taxi cast reunited on Monday night, and the cast of Fraiser will appear on Wednesday night’s episode, per Entertainment Weekly.

Judd Hirsch, Tony Danza, Christopher Lloyd, Danny Devito, and Carol Kane from the cast of Taxi all appeared on the reunion. From Frasier, Kelsey Grammer, Peri Gilpin, David Hyde Pierce, and Jane Leeves will reunite, and the Unbreakable reunion featured both the cast and the producers.

The series is using the appearances to raise money for the Actors Fund.

What do you think? Will you check out these reunions? Were you a fan of these shows when they aired?