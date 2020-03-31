The Bachelor: Summer Games: ABC Series Cancelled for Summer 2020

The Bachelor Nation received some bad news today. ABC had planned to air The Bachelor: Summer Games alongside the Tokyo Olympics this summer, but the network has now canceled its plans for the spinoff. ABC aired The Bachelor: Winter Games during the 2018 Olympics.

Per Deadline:

The Bachelor: Summer Games was set to feature former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants from around the world and see them compete in challenges as well as find love.

Fans of The Bachelor on ABC still have things to look forward to though. The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart will arrive on April 13, and the network is still trying to start production on the new season of The Bachelorette. That was delayed earlier this month.

What do you think? Would you have watched The Bachelor: Summer Games on ABC?