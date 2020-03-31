Menu

The Flash, Riverdale: Batwoman: When Are the CW Shows Returning with New Episodes?

The Flash TV Show on CW

Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved

The CW has been airing reruns for several of their series, but that will soon change. The network is planning the returns of The Flash, Riverdale, Batwoman and more soon. Shows like Roswell, New Mexico, Charmed, and Dynasty are all currently airing episodes.

The reruns have replaced current episodes of their programming due to the coronavirus production shutdown. Check out the graphic with return dates from The CW below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of these shows?


