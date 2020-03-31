Genius: Season Three; Aretha Franklin Season Delayed on Nat Geo

Genius is the latest series to see a delay of its premiere due to the coronavirus shutdown of production. Season three of the series was set to arrive on May 25, but it will now premiere at a date later this year. Cynthia Erivo is set to star in the season as Aretha Franklin.

Per Deadline, National Geographic Channel released the following statement about the delay:

Production on National Geographic’s limited series Genius: Aretha (from Fox 21 Television Studios and Imagine Television Studios) remains suspended and it has become clear that the series will not be completed in time for our previously announced Memorial Day airdate. We look forward to resuming work as soon as is possible and safe, and at that time will announce a new premiere date for later this year. We cannot wait to let Aretha’s voice sing, and in the words of the Queen herself, “Being the Queen is not all about singing, and being a diva is not all about singing. It has much to do with your service to people. And your social contributions to your community and your civic contributions as well.” In that spirit, we wish all of our viewers well in these challenging times, particularly those who are working in our communities to keep us all safe.

