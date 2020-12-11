Genius: Season Four to Tell Martin Luther King Jr. Story, Moving to Disney+

Genius is making a move for its fourth season. The series will move from National Geographic Channel to Disney+ after its upcoming third season focusing on singing legend Aretha Franklin. The fourth season will follow the life of minister and activist Martin Luther King Jr., per Variety.

It is not known who will portray King in the fourth season of Genius however, Rapper T.I. will appear in Genius: Aretha as King. Cynthia Erivo stars as the singer in the profile series.

A premiere date for Genius: Aretha has not yet been set. It is also not known when Genius: Martin Luther King Jr. will arrive on Disney+.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Genius? Do you plan to watch the seasons featuring Franklin and King when they arrive?