Genius: Aretha: Nat Geo Series Wraps Production on Season Three

Genius: Aretha has finished production. The series will now land on National Geographic in 2021, but an exact premiere date has not been set for the premiere, per Deadline. The series shows the life of the famous singer as she rose to fame.

Production on Genius: Aretha was halted due to the pandemic, and that caused a delay to the premiere. The cast and crew started filming back up on October 1 with only one delay when one of the crew tested positive for COVID-19. Production on the series started last December.

National Geographic Channel celebrated the wrap of production by posting a photo of Cynthia Erivo in her role as Aretha on Instagram. Check out the post below.

