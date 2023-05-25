The Flash (2014)

Network: The CW

Episodes: 184 (hour)

Seasons: Nine

TV show dates: October 7, 2014 — May 24, 2023

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Rick Cosnett, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, Keiynan Lonsdale, Neil Sandilands, Hartley Sawyer, Danielle Nicolet, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Chris Klein, LaMonica Garrett, Efrat Dor, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jon Cor.

TV show description:

A spin-off of Arrow, this action series revolves around a young man who, after a freak accident, ends up with the ability to run at super speed. He decides to use his abilities to protect the citizens of his hometown, Central City.

At 11, Barry Allen (Gustin) witnessed the death of his mother in a bizarre incident, and his father was falsely convicted of her murder. Young Allen was taken in and raised by Detective Joe West (Martin), the father of Barry’s best friend, Iris (Patton).

Now, Allen has grown into a brilliant and geeky CSI investigator. He’s determined to uncover the truth about his mother’s strange death, leading him to follow up on every unexplained urban legend and scientific advancement.

Allen’s latest obsession is a cutting-edge particle accelerator — created by visionary physicist Doctor Harrison Wells (Cavanagh) and his STAR Labs team. They claim that this invention will bring unimaginable advancements in power and medicine. Unfortunately, something goes wrong during the public unveiling.

The devastating explosion causes a freak storm in which many lives are lost, and Barry is struck by lightning. After nine months in a coma, Allen awakens to find his life has changed — the accident has given him the power of super speed. He also learns that he’s not the only person with metahuman abilities.

Allen vows to use his abilities to be a hero for Central City and continue searching for the truth about his mother’s murder. With the help of his closest friends and donned in a special red body suit, Allen becomes The Flash — the fastest man alive.

Series Finale:

Episode #184 — A New World, Part Four

The Flash, the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City, one last time.

First aired: May, 24, 2023.

What do you think? Do you like The Flash show? Do you think it should have ended or been renewed for a 10th season?