The Flash: Season Seven Ratings



We don’t have to wonder if The Flash will be cancelled this time around since the series has already been renewed for an eighth season. But, will season eight be the end of the series, like it was for Arrow? Will The Flash TV show continue to be one of The CW’s most-watched programs? Stay tuned.

Airing on Tuesday nights, The Flash stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Efrat Dor, Tom Cavanagh, Brandon McKnight, Kayla Compton, and Jesse L. Martin. The action-adventure series centers on police scientist Barry Allen (Gustin) who develops super speed after a dark-matter lightning strike. Behind his mask, Barry uses his powers to protect the people of Central City from many an evil force as The Flash. The seventh season picks up where season six left off, with the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City. The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris (Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Valdes) and Nash Wells (Cavanagh), as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West ( Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (McKnight). The Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team (and his marriage) apart.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season six of The Flash on The CW averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.26 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

