Airing on The CW television network, The Flash stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Efrat Dor, Tom Cavanagh, Brandon McKnight, Kayla Compton, and Jesse L. Martin. The action-adventure series centers on police scientist Barry Allen (Gustin) who develops super speed after a dark-matter lightning strike. Behind his mask, Barry uses his powers to protect the people of Central City from many an evil force as The Flash. The seventh season picks up where season six left off, with the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City. The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris (Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Valdes) and Nash Wells (Cavanagh), as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West ( Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (McKnight). The Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team (and his marriage) apart.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of The Flash averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 998,000 viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 32% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership. Find out how The Flash stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Flash has been renewed for an eighth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if The CW will cancel The Flash since it’s already been renewed for season eight. Could that end up being the end of this superhero series or, will it race onward? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Flash cancellation or renewal news.



