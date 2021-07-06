The Flash: Season Eight; Three Cast Members Sign on for 2021-22 Season of CW series

The Flash is returning for an eighth season this coming fall, and three members of the regular cast are now locked in place. Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, and Candice Patton have all signed new contracts, per Deadline.

The Flash saw two original cast members – Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes – leave earlier this season. Grant Gustin had already signed his contract renewal for season eight. It is not known yet if season eight will be the end of The CW series.

The current seventh season wraps on July 20th. The Flash will kick off its eighth season on Tuesday, November 16th, paired with Riverdale.

