The Flash: Season Eight; Three Cast Members Sign on for 2021-22 Season of CW series

by Regina Avalos,

The Flash TV show on The CW: (canceled or renewed?)

The Flash is returning for an eighth season this coming fall, and three members of the regular cast are now locked in place. Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, and Candice Patton have all signed new contracts, per Deadline.

The Flash saw two original cast members – Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes – leave earlier this season. Grant Gustin had already signed his contract renewal for season eight. It is not known yet if season eight will be the end of The CW series.

The current seventh season wraps on July 20th. The Flash will kick off its eighth season on Tuesday, November 16th, paired with Riverdale.

What do you think? Are you glad these three stars are all returning to The Flash next season?



John parkyn

The flash need to end wrap it up next season. Look forward new season in the fall. Never missed any episodes of it. Enjoy it and love it.

