The 100: Past and Present Cast Members Say Goodbye to the CW Series

The 100 is getting close to its end, and members of the cast and crew spoke about the end of the series at a panel for Comic-Con @Home this weekend.

The panel included appearances from Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne and Shelby Flannery. Former members of the cast also made special appearances, per Deadline. This includes Chuku Modu, Eliza Taylor, Bob Morely, Sara Thompson, Alessandro Juliani, Christopher Larkin, Chelsey Reist, Eli Goree, Michael Beach, Zach McGowan, Nadia Hilker, Isaiah Washington, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Paige Turco.

Fans of The CW series may see more of the world created at some point too. A prequel series is possible. The backdoor pilot for the series aired earlier this season.

Many of the cast members spoke about how their characters have grown over the seven seasons of The 100 as they said good-bye. Check out the video of the panel below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this series end? Do you want the prequel series to move forward?