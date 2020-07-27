Menu

For All Mankind: Season Two Trailer Released for Apple TV+ Series

by Regina Avalos,

For All Mankind is getting ready for its new season on Apple TV+, and a trailer is now available to tease its return. The cast includes Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones and Jodi Balfour.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

For All Mankind is created by Emmy(R) Award winner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica), Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams.”

Check out the trailer for season two of For All Mankind below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Do you plan to watch season two?


