9-1-1: Another Spin-Off in the Works at ABC Following Lone Star Cancellation by FOX

9-1-1 fans could see the action hit another city. ABC wants to create another spin-off series in a new location following the cancellation of 9-1-1: Lone Star on FOX. After six seasons on FOX, 9-1-1 jumped to ABC, and season eight is currently airing.

According to Deadline, a spin-off has been “gestating” for a while. However, the project is getting closer to reality with the cancellation of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Ryan Murphy, the man behind the franchise, confirmed that he is developing a third series. He said the following, per TV Line:

“[Series co-creator] Tim Minear and I are working on a new spinoff that we’re actually writing, and that we hope to get on the air next fall. We’re going to launch a new show in a new city that I can’t name, but it’s fun. And 9-1-1 moved to ABC and suddenly became, I think, the biggest show on Thursday night. They obviously have an appetite for that, so we’re going to give them another one that I really love.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of 9-1-1? Where do you want a new show to be set?