Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Tuesday TV Ratings: Murder in a Small Town, WWE NXT, Vice Presidential Debate

Published:

Murder in a Small Town TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

©2024 Fox Media LLC. CR: Kailey Schwerman/ FOX.

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Murder in a Small Town.  Specials: ABC News Special: Race for the White House, Simulcast: Vice Presidential Debate, CBS News: America Decides: Campaign ’24, America Decides: Vice Presidential Debate, Vice Presidential Debate Hosted by CBS, VP Debate Countdown: Vance vs. Walz, and VP Debate: Vance vs. WalzSports: WWE NXT.  Reruns: (none).

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x