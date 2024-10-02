Viewer Votes Ranking for the 2024-25 Network TV Shows

Like it or not, network TV series typically live and die by their Nielsen ratings (live, delayed, or streaming). Since most fans do not live in Nielsen households, the average person’s preferences aren’t taken into account, and that is frustrating. While we can’t change the system, we want to give you an outlet for your opinions, so we invite you to vote for your favorite scripted 2024-25 network TV shows here. Which programs are the best or the worst? If it were up to you, which TV series would be cancelled and renewed?

Scripted ABC TV series this season (so far): 9-1-1, Doctor Odyssey, Grey’s Anatomy, and High Potential.

Scripted CBS TV series this season (so far): Matlock.

Scripted The CW TV series this season (so far): The Chosen.

Scripted FOX TV series that have premiered (so far): 9-1-1: Lone Star, Bob’s Burgers, Krapopolis, Murder in a Small Town, The Simpsons, and Universal Basic Guys.

Scripted NBC TV series this season (so far): Brilliant Minds, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD.

What do you think? Which network TV shows do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? If it were your call, which TV series would be cancelled or renewed for another season?